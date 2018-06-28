Kenya: Lupita Named in Hollywood's Walk of Fame 2019

Photo: Black Panther

Lupita as Nakia in Black Panther.

Oscar award winning actress Lupita Nyong'o has been named among Hollywood 2019 Walk of Fame honorees. Lupita is among the 28 honorees list that has only three black actors.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the Walk of Fame Class of 2019 on Monday and the Black Panther star was among those selected in the film category.

Lupita, who bagged an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2012 for her role in the movie 12 Years A Slave, is listed among those to be honored in the film category alongside Alan Arkin, Kristen Bell, Daniel Craig, Robert De Niro, Guillermo del Toro, Anne Hathaway, Tyler Perry and Gena Rowlands.

In the TV category, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Candice Bergen, Guy Fieri, Terrence Howard, Stacy Keach, Sid and Marty Krofft, Lucy Liu, Mandy Moore, Dianne Wiest, and Julia Child (posthumously) will receive stars along Hollywood Blvd.

FAMOUS WALKWAY

Lupita's nomination has been met with mixed reactions with some feeling like it was too soon for her to receive a Walk of Fame star considering that other actresses who have been in the industry longer before than her are yet to be honored.

However, during the release of the list, chairman of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee Vin Di Bona said:

"The Committee always tries to select a group of talented honorees that appeal in various genres of the entertainment world."

"I feel the Committee has outdone themselves and I know the fans, tourists and the Hollywood community will be pleased with our selections. We are excited to see each and every honoree's face as they unveil that majestic star on Hollywood's most famous walkway." he added.

Dates for the star ceremonies are yet to be confirmed.