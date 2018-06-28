The federal government has proffered multi-sectoral partnership as the key to prevent lead poisoning from reoccurring in the county.

Lead poisoning in Nigeria was first discovered in Zamfara state by Medecins San Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) in 2010.

The plague, which was caused by lead pollution generated from processing lead-rich rock ores for gold, claimed the lives of 400 to 500 children within the state.

To pave a way for treatment, eight villages were remediated.

About five years after the Zamfara poisoning the situation reoccurred in Niger state in 2015. The outbreak was also caused by unsafe mining practices. More than 2500 community members were exposed to the plaque and about 30 children died.

Within the state, two villages were remediated and treatment is still ongoing.

According to Doctors Without Border (DWB), safer mining pilot programs have had considerable success in reducing lead contamination in Niger state and lessons learnt from the Zamfara crisis were applied as well.

The vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo, while speaking at the second edition of the international conference on lead poisoning in Abuja, Tuesday, spoke about how gold mining is rudimentary in the country regardless of the gold policy.

According to him 17,000 people were affected by the lead poisoning incident in Zamfara state and 7000 children under the age of five were treated but may have disabilities for sure.

He added that shared mining prosperity must be rendered through a sound health policy and a coordinated approach.

The permanent secretary of the federal ministry of Mines, Abdulkadir Mu'azu, said the country needs to move from providing remediation to building a realistic and sustainable national plan for the mining environments.

He said the national strategy has to be a multi-sectorial one as protecting health should be the next frontier in mining. He said development agencies and the government have to collaborate as silo activity won't work.

Philip Aruna, head of Mission, Nigeria MSF Holland (Doctors Without Borders), encouraged the Nigerian government to come up with a means of preventing the plague from occurring a third time. He said lead poisoning is a major health issue and although treatment can be provided, it is not a cure.

Benoit de Gryse, Operations manager at MSFHolland, also emphasized strong collaboration as a necessary solution to lead poisoning. He said the learning curve in Zamfara helped to respond effectively to the poisoning in Niger state. He added that a safe mining programme should be adopted.

While discussing the impact of lead, the Minister for Environment, Ibrahim Jibril also warned against chemicals with lead content like gasoline, toys, and paint. He also discussed the plague's danger man and the environment.

The health minister, Isaac Adewole, said chemical poisoning is a consequence of industrialisation as well as the disconnection between healthcare and industrialization.

Bawa Bwari, the minister of state for mines and steel development when speaking on how the lead affected Zamfara state, said inhalation of Lead dust and wide spread water system contamination was what caused the level of impact the plague had.

He added that a collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Environment, Federal Ministry of Health, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and the Doctors Without Borders is needed to stop lead poisoning from reoccurring.

He highlighted top soil removal and replacement, treatment of children, enlightenment on safe method of mining, protective storage, creation of gold processing zones, and proper monitoring of artisanal miners as ways to prevent the plague from reoccurring.

Niger state governor, Sani Bello, said a major challenge in preventing the lead poisoning issue from reoccurring is changing the behaviour is Artisanal and Small scale Miners (ASM).

He added that manpower shortage in the industry is also a driver of the issue.

For Zamfara state, the secretary to the state government, Abdullahi Shinkafi, said 35 to 59 per cent of children in some villages were wiped out or with retardation.

He highlighted a lack in sustained evaluation of the problem and the moving out of machines after the 2012 remediation as issues they currently face in mining.

He added that, mineral license accountability is greatly needed as well as support for ASMs instead of criminalizing them.

Lanre Tejuosho, the senator representing Ogun Central, represented the senate president, Bukola Saraki, at the conference. He said legislation for eradication for the plague would be developed and that an effective approach to prosperity in mining must factor the challenge of health. He added that tackling poverty is critical.