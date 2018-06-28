Rwanda: Handball - Police on Hunt for Unbeaten Record to the League Title

After finishing the national handball league's first round unbeaten, giants Police Handball Club have set the bar high for themselves as they seek to become the first side to win the championship without dropping a point.

The league's second round starts on July 8.

Last week, the law enforcers side successfully defended the Genocide Memorial Handball Tournament title after beating APR 29-26 in the final.

After ten games of the league's first round, the three-time champions Police top the table with a maximum 30 points, three ahead of second-placed APR.

While speaking to Times Sport in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, Police head coach, Dismas Turatsinze, said that losing last year's league title to APR in the last match challenged them to work harder this season and take every game as their last.

"We have been doing well since beginning of the season and we can only hope to keep the momentum, and improve where possible. We are the only side yet to lose a league game at half-way mark, the target is to keep the unbeaten run through the season," said Turatsinze.

The table leaders, Police, are the only side in the national handball league history to ever win title three times in a row. They won the championship from 2014 to 2016 before their dominance was halted by archrivals APR last season.