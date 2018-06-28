Rwanda/Tanzania: Kagere Completes Move to Tanzania's Simba

Rwanda international Meddie Kagere has completed his controversial but lucrative move to Tanzanian giants Simba SC, from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia on a reported Rwf 50M (U$D 60,000) fee.

Times Sport also understands that Kagere will earn close to Rwf2.4M as a monthly salary and other benefits that include; a car and a fully furnished apartment.

The former Police FC forward inked a two-year contract on Tuesday afternoon.

Kagere's move will be a big blow to Gor Mahia who are chasing the CAF Confederation Cup title as well as retaining the domestic league title.

Kagere's move could just be the beginning of impending exodus at K'Ogalo, who might also lose midfielder Francis Kahata as well as Jacques Tuyisenge and George Odhiambo to Simba and Yanga respectively.

Kagere has been in the books of Simba and rivals Young African (Yanga) after his impressive performance during the Super Cup tournament. He was the top scorer of the tournament that Gor Mahia won after beating Simba SC 2-0 in the final.

It is understood that Rwandan champions APR and his former club, Police FC, tried to sign the 30-year old striker but he chose Simba SC over the two sides.

The Ugandan-born Rwanda international Kagere joined Gor Mahia in 2015 from KF Tirana of Albania where he made a total 16 appearances, only managing to score once.

Kagere previously played for several Rwandan clubs, including Rayon Sports, SC Kiyovu, Mukura, Police FC and Atraco FC (now defunct). He also featured for Uganda's Mbale Heroes and Masaka LC, as well as Tunisian side Esperance Sportive de Zarzis.