Rwanda: Robertinho Urges Rayon Players to "Be Disciplined" Ahead of Cecafa Cup

By Peter Kamasa

Newly appointed Rayon Sports head coach Roberto Oliveira Goncalves de Calmo, a.k.a Robertinho, has revealed 'high discipline' his number one priority during his tenure as he leads the Blues at the upcoming CECAFA Kagame Cup in Tanzania.

The Brazilian urged his players to exercise discipline so as to collectively achieve the club's desired success in major international competitions.

Former Angola national football team coach said on Monday, "I need discipline to be maintained both on and off the pitch. Everyone (especially players) should be at the right place on the right time doing the right thing. We will progressively learn, improve and change where need be, but what I will not tolerate is lack of discipline."

"If we are disciplined (than our opponents), then no doubt we will get the ball rolling with success on our side," he noted.

He further added that, "As we start preparations for Cecafa as well as Peace Cup and CAF Confederation Cup, all coming this month, we need to work hard such that we can be in the right shape for those competitions."

Meanwhile, Times Sport has learned that the eight-time Rwandan champions have appointed Moussa Gatera as their assistant coach, replacing Jannot Witakenge was relieved of his duties a fortnight ago along with former head coach Ivan Minneart and fitness trainer Marcel Lomami.

