27 June 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: What Mass Wedding Ceremonies Mean to Family Conflicts

By Jean De Dieu Nsabimana

The Eastern Province concluded the Family Month with a mass wedding for 188 couples in Kirehe District on Tuesday.

Official civil wedding ceremonies, children registrations, and resolution of family conflicts, among others; were the main activities conducted during the month dedicated to families' wellbeing.

Governor Fred Mufulukye said around 6,000 couples got officially married during that period. He said the exercise would be conducted annually.

Mufulukye pointed out that most conflicts within the family are a result of property disagreements which are difficult to fix when couples are not officially married.

"When couples are cohabiting, men ignore their families and wives. They think they can opt out and get other wives," he said.

"This [mass wedding] comes as a solution to many family problems in Eastern Province," the Governor added.

Dominique Rutayisire, 70, a resident from Bukora cell in Nyamugari, has been living with his wife Claudine Kampororo for 6 years with two children, he said that he has had a good relationship with his wife, but tying the knot in civil marriage "will shift their love from good to better."

