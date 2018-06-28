27 June 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: First Woman Appointed to Captain Commercial Planes

Maputo — For the first time, a woman has been appointed to captain a Mozambican commercial aircraft.

She is 29 year old Admira Antonio, of Mozambique Airlines (LAM), who, as from this month, is commanding Embraer-145 planes, operated by LAM's subsidiary MEX - Mocambique Expresso.

According to a LAM press release, Admira Antonio began her career as a LAM pilot in 2013, after attending an aviation course in 2011 at the Lanseria Flight Centre in South Africa where she did her first 35 hours of flying.

In 2012 she was one of a group of MEX cadets who took part in a course for private pilots in which she added another 26 hours of flying experience. Later that year she underwent further training at the South African Flight Training Academy, which allowed her to obtain a commercial pilot's licence.

In January 2013 she went to France where she specialised in flying Embraer-15 aircraft as a co-pilot.

According to the LAM release, Admira Antonio has shown "excellent professional performance", and has received top scores from the captains under whom she has flown. When she had undertaken ober 3,500 hours of flying timeshe applied for a position as Captain, and received a favourable opinion.

From now on, Antonio will be the first woman in the history of Mozambican commercial aviation, in command of a plane and the main person responsible for all decisions taken during a flight,

