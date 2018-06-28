Nigeria: National Assembly Pledges to Retool Law Enforcement Agents to Fight Insecurity

Photo: Presidency Nigeria/Twitter

President Buhari met with Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara at the State House on the Security situation in Plateau State.

The leadership of the National Assembly has pledged to ensure peace nationwide by equipping law enforcement agents to effectively tackle the prevailing insecurity in the country.During a condolence visit to Jos, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, assured the Plateau people of National Assembly's assistance.He called on the people to work with Governor Simon Lalong in overcoming the challenge, just as he tasked the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous act.

At a meeting on the Plateau mayhem with President Muhammadu Buhari alongside Saraki yesterday in Abuja, the Speaker of the House of Representatives reiterated the commitment of the federal legislature to equip the security agencies for the battle ahead. He said the lawmakers would not shirk their responsibility of providing the necessary legislative framework to achieve the goal.

Dogara restated his call for the overhaul of the nation's internal security architecture, which he said, had failed to address the insecurity in the land. He urged the citizenry to embrace peace amid the prevailing disturbing circumstances for meaningful development to crystallise.

Dogara also called on relevant government agencies to urgently provide emergency services to those affected by the deadly attacks. His words: "Today (yesterday), I and the President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, met with President Muhammadu Buhari over the Plateau violence. We requested for the meeting in order to hear from him the steps and measures he is taking to end the orgy of killings and violence not only on the Plateau, but also in other parts of the country.

"The President briefed us on what he saw firsthand when he visited Plateau State on Tuesday and the measures he is putting in place to forestall a repeat."The President has taken enough steps and told us what he is doing especially the reorganisation that he plans to put in place to ensure that this does not happen again."We also used the opportunity to advise the President on other measures and actions that would help bring lasting peace to our country in accordance with the resolutions passed at the joint emergency closed-door session of the National Assembly held some weeks ago."