Rwanda: Genocide Suspect Rukeratabaro Handed Life Sentence in Sweden

By James Karuhanga

Theodore Rukeratabaro, a Genocide suspect living in Sweden, was on Wednesday morning convicted for genocide and gross human rights violations, crimes he committed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Media reports from Sweden indicate that the 49-year-old man living in Örebro, a city with 117,543 inhabitants, the seat of Örebro Municipality in Sweden, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Stockholm District Court.

He was convicted of murder and attempted murder, which resulted in the death of several hundred people at a school. He is also convicted of human rights of civilians and robbery and, he will have to pay big damages to the victims.

According to the District Court's judgment, "the crimes had the aim of destroying the Tutsi ethnic group, in whole or in part, and have therefore been regarded as genocide".

Rukeratabaro has been on trial in a special Stockholm court for his role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

He was charged with murder, attempted murder, rape and kidnappings of the Tutsi; crimes that took place between April and May 1994, mainly in the present Winteko Sector of Rusizi District, former Cyimbogo Commune.

The case was closely followed by Genocide survivors from the former Cyangugu Prefecture.

