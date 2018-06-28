Photo: Daily Nation

Some of the shanty shops and timber yards that were razed at Gikomba market in Nairobi on June 28, 2018.

At least 15 people are feared dead and more than 60 injured after a night fire, once again, gutted a section of Gikomba in the capital Nairobi on Thursday morning.

Witnesses told the Nation that they counted at least six unidentified bodies that had been burnt beyond recognition.

Some of the victims burned while others choked after inhaling poisonous fumes as they battled to save and salvage their property.

Emergency service provider, St John's Ambulance, said 58 others, mainly traders, were taken to Kenyatta and other city hospitals with burns.

Others were evacuated and treated by emergency service providers on the scene.

"At least 40 casualties evacuated by St John Ambulance following huge fire that gutted part of residential and market sections of Gikomba," the emergency service provider said in a tweet.

The flames broke out at around 1am at Kwa Mbao area, according to the Kenya Red Cross, before spreading to other parts of the informal market.

The blaze that consumed timber yards and bales of used clothes intensified at around 2.30am Thursday and by 7.30am, firefighters from Nairobi City County Fire Brigade were still battling to put it out.

The inferno, which spread fast to residential houses neighbouring the timber yards, caused "extensive damage to property", the Red Cross said.

Located in Majengo area of Kamukunji Constituency, Gikomba market, which is popular among second-hand-cloth buyers, has been experiencing fires every year since 2015.

Last year, President Kenyatta ordered investigations after two fire incidents rocked the market in a span of nine months.



More follows.