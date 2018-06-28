Kenya: 15 People Dead in Gikomba Market Fire

Photo: Nairobi News

Nairobi — At least 15 people have been confirmed dead following Thursday's early morning fire at the expansive Gikomba market.

Nairobi Central Police Chief Robinson Thuku confirmed the incident saying: "I can confirm to you that 15 people have lost their lives. There may be some who have succumbed to their injuries in hospital."

More than 70 others were injured as the fire gutted a section of Gikomba market with over 1,000 timber yards burnt.

The fire started at about 2am in a section that deals with timber and clothes near the Kamkunji area and spread fast gutting several structures.

Police are yet to establish the cause of the fire that left property of unknown value destroyed.

Gas cylinders could still be heard exploding mid morning Thursday although the fire had been largely contained.