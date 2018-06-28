Zimbabwe: Caps, Denver Seal Divorce

CAPS United will today meet Denver Mukamba's manager, Gibson Mahachi, to discuss the troubled midfielder's future with the club. A divorce between the two parties is likely to be sealed today. Mukamba, who is on a one-year loan deal at the Green Machine from rivals Dynamos, has been Absent Without Official Leave (AWOL) from Makepekepe for the last one-and-half months.

With both Mahachi and CAPS United both in the dark on the whereabouts of the troubled 2012 Soccer Star of the Year, the two parties have resolved to meet and discuss the way forward.

Mahachi, a respected player manager, has found it difficult to help Mukamba and has told The Herald efforts to establish the whereabouts of the player have not been successful. The lanky midfielder, who was shown the exit door at Dynamos by coach Lloyd Mutasa following a nasty fallout due to his wayward behaviour, last reported for training at CAPS United last month.

There were reports he was eyeing a return to the Glamour Boys, but Mutasa's return to the club could have ended the speculation.

But, interestingly, Mukamba has not been spotted anywhere near Dynamos in recent weeks.

Although the Green Machine chief executive, Cuthbert Chitima, could not be reached for comment yesterday, he recently hinted that they were mulling to offload the troubled player.

"We are yet to meet as a club over the Denver Mukamba issue. He is AWOL and no one knows where he is at the moment," said Chitima.

"He is irresponsible and although we are yet to meet with the club executive over the issue, I think the best way forward for the team is to part ways with him.

"He is a bad influence to other players and we cannot be held at ransom by one player. It would be in the best interests of the team to move forward without him."

And the club's meeting with Mukamba's manager is largely expected to iron out issues surrounding the loan deal with the most probable outcome being the cancellation of the contract.

"I have done all I could to try and find out where Denver (Mukamba) could be holed up and what the problem could be, but to no success," said Mahachi.

"Since he was reported to have gone AWOL at his team, CAPS United, I have not seen him.

"I have also not heard from him and I think I have done my best to find where he could be and why he decided to do what he did.

"Tomorrow (today) we have a meeting with CAPS United to discuss the issue. That is the best way to forge ahead in the best interests of the club."

CAPS United are still hopeful they can challenge for the championship as their coach Lloyd Chitembwe is optimistic his charges will turn on the power in the second half of the season that begins next week.

With the team having already lost rookie midfielder, Nicholas Guyo, to South African National First Division side Ubuntu and set to lose Praise Tonha, Oscar Machapa and Abasarim Chidiebere, Chitembwe will be keen to add depth to the side.

This could include filling Mukamba's slot with someone else.

Injured midfielder Ronald Chitiyo will also be de-registered as he is expected to be on the sidelines for more than six months.

Makepekepe are 15 points off the pace set by leaders FC Platinum.