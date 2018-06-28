28 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: No Scheduled Hwange Rally - Charamba

President Mnangagwa was never slotted to address a rally in Hwange yesterday, Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr George Charamba has said. "The President was never slotted to address a rally in Hwange today.

He went in to simply ground break for Hwange 7 and 8 and then rush back to Harare to meet with two trade delegations that are in the country and, of course, to prepare for tomorrow's (today) fixture," said Mr Charamba.

The President is flying out of the country today on business.

He will address the people of Matabeleland North at a later date.

"As a matter of fact, we do have a date with Matabeleland North which will be announced in due course," said Mr Charamba.

President Mnangagwa was in Matabeleland North to ground break for the expansion of Hwange Thermal Power Station under a $1,5 billion facility.

