Botswana: Olympic Games Fruits Beckon

In fact, hosting has the potential to boost a country's economy in countless ways.

Now that Tunisia's bid has been put on hold by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) until it has taken steps to end restrictions on Israeli athletes competing at events in their country, Botswana will tussle with Nigeria and Senegal, to host the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in 2022.

BOPA sports reporter, Anastacia Sibanda ponders the hard question of why Botswana should break the bank in the bid to get the nod to host the event.

If Botswana wins, she would become the centre of attention for the duration of the games and after, which would surely contribute to the nation's coffers.

During the 2012 London Olympic Games, the bulk of the money made was channeled to sport infrastructure, owing to the fact that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and international sponsors would undoubtedly, inject money into the hosting of the games, thus improving and boosting the country's economy.

Sunday Standard journalist, Botlhale Koothopile is of the view that for Botswana to host an event such as the Youth Olympic Games, it will be a major achievement for the country.

Talking about infrastructural development, he argued that the country would invest in infrastructure, and some planned infrastructure would have to be fast tracked, which would also create employment.

He said the games would also have a major impact on the tourism sector, as with the whole world coming to Botswana, the country would experience an influx.

"These will include athletic teams, officials and spectators. Some of these will use the opportunity to tour Botswana to see its famed destinations," he said.

According to Koothopile, this would also be an opportunity for the country to sell itself to the whole world, adding all the visitors would therefore also spend monies in Botswana.

Furthermore, he said due to the magnitude of the event, major television stations and media houses would focus on Botswana.

He said some local media practitioners would be used by international media houses and therefore they will acquire skills, which will be of great benefit to the country's media.

"Again if Botswana bids and gets to host the event, local companies or corporates will have a great opportunity to partner with the games and showcase their wares to the whole world. This will open new markets for them to explore and grow," he said.

Koothopile said even small business like vendors, lodges and craftsmen and women will also benefit as they would have a chance to sell their wares to all those coming for the games.

Duma FM sports presenter, Leatile Mmutle said hosting the Youth Olympics Games would surely benefit Botswana in many ways.

As an example one of the legacies of hosting the 2014 Africa Youth Games, was that stars in the likes of Galefele Moroko, Baboloki Thebe, and Karabo Sibanda, emerged he said.

He said the YOG, is a bigger stage than Africa Youth Games, therefore thousands of people would come to Botswana and spend their money in the economy.

He said other benefits includes skills transfer, legacy projects, which he emphasised that IOC was strict about.

Furthermore, Mmutle said other benefits include amongst others, the country's branding, tourism promotion, improved performance of Team Botswana.

He also said if the country successfully hosts the games, it would be in good stead to host bigger games, there would be improved sports and general infrastructure.

Election and signature of the host contract will take place at the 133rd Session of the IOC in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October, this year.

