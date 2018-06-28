28 June 2018

Bhekisisa (Johannesburg)

South Africa: At a Glance - What the National Health Insurance Means for You & Your Pocket

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mia Malan

Two Bills, almost 200 pages may change healthcare forever in SA. Haven't read them? We did the heavy lifting so you don't have to.

Love it or hate it: The country continues to move forward with introducing its universal healthcare scheme the National Health Insurance (NHI).

Last week, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi introduced the draft Medical Schemes Amendment Bill and NHI Bill in Pretoria. The new legislation proposes significant changes to the way healthcare is funded and managed that could have far-reaching effects on you, your family and your pocket book.

Take a look at some of the proposals that have the minister already gearing up to go to court. Then watch to hear how the minister plans to make the most of your unspent premiums as the Council for Medical Schemes plans to lower the mandatory amount schemes hold in reserve to free up more cash for health.

Still have questions?

Have something to say? Tweet or Facebook us on @Bhekisisa_MG

South Africa

No Day Zero for 2019 - City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has announced that the dreaded Day Zero - the day when most of the taps will be turned off - will… Read more »

Read the original article on Bhekisisa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Bhekisisa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.