Two Bills, almost 200 pages may change healthcare forever in SA. Haven't read them? We did the heavy lifting so you don't have to.

Love it or hate it: The country continues to move forward with introducing its universal healthcare scheme the National Health Insurance (NHI).

Last week, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi introduced the draft Medical Schemes Amendment Bill and NHI Bill in Pretoria. The new legislation proposes significant changes to the way healthcare is funded and managed that could have far-reaching effects on you, your family and your pocket book.

Take a look at some of the proposals that have the minister already gearing up to go to court. Then watch to hear how the minister plans to make the most of your unspent premiums as the Council for Medical Schemes plans to lower the mandatory amount schemes hold in reserve to free up more cash for health.

Still have questions?

Have something to say? Tweet or Facebook us on @Bhekisisa_MG