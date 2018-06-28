South Africa Gets Its Very Own Version of the Bachelor

M-Net has secured the rights to produce a local version of yet another worldwide reality television smash hit. This time, the channel is bringing roses and romance to our screens with The Bachelor South Africa.

The dashing South African Bachelor's first date with M-Net 101 viewers is scheduled for the next Valentine's Day, Thursday 14 February 2019. In the meantime, M-Net and production company Rapid Blue have started the search for 25 beautiful single ladies who are ready to ignite the flame of passion with their Prince Charming - and then become his one and only true love.

Entries for The Bachelor SA opened online today and close on 20 August 2018 at 23:59.

"M-Net has always been leading the pack when it comes to high-quality, big-budget reality shows and our hearts are pounding with excitement as we embark on this new journey of love,"says M-Net Channels Director Jan du Plessis.

"We started the reality show craze with Big Brother many years ago and have been able to keep our viewers entertained with local versions of the world's biggest reality show crowd-pleasers - from talent searches to sizzling cooking competitions and survival games. Our viewers have been craving a show-stopping dating show and we are proud to add The Bachelor, a proven hit, to our reality programming mix.

So, how do you become one of the South African Bachelor's potential love interests?

If you are over 21 and single - either never married or legally divorced - and meet the requirements stipulated in the Terms and Conditions (published on the website), you need to fill out the short entry form on the M-Net website, where you will also be asked to submit two photographs of yourself.

Among the Terms and Conditions are that you are in possession of a valid South African ID document and that you will be available for filming between 6 October and 25 November 2018.

"Potential entrants may want to know if The Bachelor is looking for specific qualities, "says Donald Clarke, Executive Producer from production company Rapid Blue, who is producing the show for M-Net. "Do they have to be drop-dead gorgeous, be able to flirt with fire or finesse, have an interesting life story, be an outgoing party girl or be blessed with beauty and brains?

"The answer is simple: ALL the single ladies stand a chance! You just need to be ready for romance!"

