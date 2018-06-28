28 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Pastor Jailed for Fraud

By Masvingo

A 26-year-old pastor from Masvingo has been sentenced to three months in prison for defrauding his congregant of $2 000 in a botched housing stand deal.

Fortune Mubaiwa of Glory House International Ministries was convicted on his own plea of guilty to charges of fraud when he appeared before Masvingo magistrate Mr Peter Madhibha recently.

During mitigation, the man of the cloth begged for clemency, saying he had been led astray by evil spirits.

"Your Worship, I would like to extend my sincere apologies to the complainant and the entire church for what I did," said Mubaiwa.

"It is my profound conviction that I committed the offence before this honourable court out of the forces of Lucifer."

Mubaiwa was ordered to restitute the complainant $650 as part of the sentence.

