28 June 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Swine Flu Confirmed in Rehoboth

THE Ministry of Health and Social Services has confirmed a case of the H1N1 influenza virus, also known as swine flu, at Rehoboth.

Acting deputy permanent secretary in the health ministry Dr David /Uirab confirmed that a patient tested positive for the virus while four more cases are being investigated.

/Uirab said that the virus has not yet been declared as an outbreak.

"The epidemiology team is still monitoring the situation and the ministry will only be able to release a statement (today). At this point, I do not have all the information," he said.

