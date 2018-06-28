Gridlock is a challenge for fast-growing urban Africa, where the middle class is acquiring more cars. In Rwanda, the German car maker Volkswagen is trying out an alternative transport system.

Cars, buses and motorcycle taxis - the stream pushes forward - bumper to bumper - at a snail's pace. A typical traffic jam in Rwanda's capital Kigali in the morning and evening rush hours.

In Nyabugogo, where the central bus and taxi terminus is located, the situation is particularly bad. Only one street lane is accessible. Excavation work is being carried out on the other, to widen the inner-city road. Along the roadside, houses lie in ruins and walls - half torn down - have made way for the ever-increasing traffic.

Taxi driver Spiritto Mukiibi is parked at the rank. Traffic congestion is an everyday affair, he says. "You can turn off the engine for even an hour's drive. So it's pretty much a lot of jam," he says. It is terribly inconvenient for clients who want to reach their destinations on time.

In an effort to overcome the problem, the Rwandan government has expanded not only the road network but also the public transport system. Buses are parked alongside Mukiibi's taxi. Some are bound for the suburbs of Kigali, others for provincial cities. The traffic situation has improved considerably as a result, says Mukiibi.

"In a bus sit about 40 people. Then one person sits in a car. So imagine everyone on the road."