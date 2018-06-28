Namibia: Deadlock On Retrenchment Packages for 63 Workers

WORKERS from the Nu Diamonds manufacturing company are disgruntled after the company rejected their proposed retrenchment packages last week.

This comes after the 63 employees were informed in May that their services would be terminated at the end of this month, due to the non-renewal of an agreement with the Namibian Diamond Trading Company.

In a meeting between the company and the Mineworkers Union of Namibia on Monday, the union proposed the payment of three months' basic salary for every employee set to be retrenched.

The union also demanded three weeks' severance pay for every year of service for each retrenched worker, but the management rejected this, and offered to pay only one week and two days as retrenchment package for each employee.

Union representative Paulus Stumba said the two parties reached a deadlock as they failed to agree on the packages, "which means that a third party will have to be called in to arbitrate in the matter".

"Management was very unrealistic by offering only one week and two days' payment, so we decided to take this up with the labour commissioner's office," he added.

"Investors come to the country promising job creation, but after they make money, they leave many Namibians on the streets without jobs," Stumba stated.

Speaking to The Namibian on condition of anonymity, a former worker at the company said the management was unfair as some of them had been employed there for more than 10 years.

"It is going to be very hard for us to find employment, especially with the current economic situation. How does the company expect us to survive with only one week's pay?" asked the former worker.

"We had many benefits from the company, such as food and transport allowances. With this dismissal, one week's pay is not going to sustain us, so we hope the labour commissioner can intervene on our behalf," she said.

The management informed the workers that payment will be made on the last working day of June.

The management team's representative, Effraim Drenzer, declined to comment.