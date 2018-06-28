Namibia: Judgement Awaits Doctor in Trial Over Deadly Crash

A MEDICAL doctor based at Otjiwarongo is due to hear the verdict on 13 July on charges of culpable homicide he faced over a motor-vehicle crash in which three people died in July 2015.

Dr Yeukai Chiradza stood trial in the Karibib Magistrate's Court on Monday and Tuesday this week. After five state witnesses testified, Chiradza testified in his own defence.

Following the hearing of closing arguments, the case was postponed to 13 July for the delivery of magistrate Unchen Konjore's judgement.

Chiradza is charged with three counts of culpable homicide in connection with a head-on collision in which a car driven by him and another vehicle with five occupants were involved on the road between Karibib and Usakos on 12 July 2015. Three of the occupants of the other car were killed. They were Welmine Louw, Alet Junius and Konrad Louw.

Chiradza, who is represented by defence lawyer Willem Visser, claims a tyre of his car burst, causing the vehicle to swerve into the opposite lane. The prosecution's claim against him is that he was speeding, and lost control of the vehicle before the crash.

Public prosecutor Dalon Quickfall represented the state during the trial.

In March, Chiradza was recorded on a widely circulated video driving recklessly along the road between Okahandja and Otjiwarongo. He was supposed to have been in court at Karibib in the culpable homicide matter on the same day that the video recording was made.

The Karibib Magistrate's Court issued a warrant for his arrest, resulting in the police arresting him soon afterwards in Windhoek.

He is out on bail until his court appearance next month.