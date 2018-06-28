28 June 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Judgement Awaits Doctor in Trial Over Deadly Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adam Hartman

A MEDICAL doctor based at Otjiwarongo is due to hear the verdict on 13 July on charges of culpable homicide he faced over a motor-vehicle crash in which three people died in July 2015.

Dr Yeukai Chiradza stood trial in the Karibib Magistrate's Court on Monday and Tuesday this week. After five state witnesses testified, Chiradza testified in his own defence.

Following the hearing of closing arguments, the case was postponed to 13 July for the delivery of magistrate Unchen Konjore's judgement.

Chiradza is charged with three counts of culpable homicide in connection with a head-on collision in which a car driven by him and another vehicle with five occupants were involved on the road between Karibib and Usakos on 12 July 2015. Three of the occupants of the other car were killed. They were Welmine Louw, Alet Junius and Konrad Louw.

Chiradza, who is represented by defence lawyer Willem Visser, claims a tyre of his car burst, causing the vehicle to swerve into the opposite lane. The prosecution's claim against him is that he was speeding, and lost control of the vehicle before the crash.

Public prosecutor Dalon Quickfall represented the state during the trial.

In March, Chiradza was recorded on a widely circulated video driving recklessly along the road between Okahandja and Otjiwarongo. He was supposed to have been in court at Karibib in the culpable homicide matter on the same day that the video recording was made.

The Karibib Magistrate's Court issued a warrant for his arrest, resulting in the police arresting him soon afterwards in Windhoek.

He is out on bail until his court appearance next month.

Namibia

Police Issue Over 50,000 Gun Licences in Nine Years

The Namibian Police Force (Nampol) says it issued over 50,000 firearm licences in the past nine years with an average of… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.