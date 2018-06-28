Chadian President Meets Senior CPC Official, Vowing to Enhance Ties

Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno met with a delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) here on Monday and the two sides vowed to enhance ties between ruling parties of the two countries.

During their meeting, Chen Min'er, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, conveyed to Deby greetings and good wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Noting the several meetings between Deby and Xi in recent years, Chen, the head of the CPC delegation, said the two leaders have exchanged views on cooperation and communication and reached consensus on a wide range of issues, which have lifted the bilateral ties to a new level.

Chen said CPC is willing to increase high-level visits and strategic communication with the Patriotic Salvation Movement (MPS) while deepening exchange of the two ruling parties on governance and policy making, so as to advance China-Chad ties in a sustainable and healthy way.

Chen also expressed welcome for Deby's participation in the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) that is slated for September.

Expressing his greetings and good wishes to President Xi, Deby said Chad highly appreciates the great achievements China has made in various fields since its reform and opening-up drive.

Chad thanks a lot to China for its long-time support and help in Chad's economic and social development, said Deby, adding that the MPS hopes to enhance with CPC to further ties with China.

Deby said he is looking forward to attending the FOCAC in Beijing.

During his visit in Chad, Chen also had a working meeting with the MPS General Secretary Mahamat Zene Bada.