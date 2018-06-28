28 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Rohr Wants to Stay On With Eagles

Photo: The Guardian
Gernot Rohr.

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr expressed his desire to stay on with the Super Eagles and lead them out to another World Cup in four years time.

"Its my desire to stay on with this fantastic team. They are a young team both in the defence and the attack. Its a team with a good cocktail of passion, discipline and enthusiasm", he said.

He noted that staying to nurture the team would see them take the World by storm starting with the African Cup of Nations."

He joked that he would also like his captain to stay so that the bond they built would continue.

Also, Mikel praised the team and said that in his whole years in the national team, he has not seen a team as good and disciplined like this.

"This could be my last World Cup but I think that this team remain a good team for the future"

The Tiajin Teda player also praised the Nigeria Football Federation describing it as the best ever since he started playing for Nigeria.

"there was no distraction of bonuses and allowances. They organised quality friendly matches for us and ensured that we travelled with the best aircraft. The safety of players and comfort were their priority. I doff my hat for them"

