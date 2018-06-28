Egypt: China Star Yao Hong to Join 'Sound of the Nile' Performance in Egypt Opera

Cairo — Chinese popular soprano Yao Hong along with other Chinese artists will join a music concert in Cairo Opera House dubbed "Sound of the Nile" as part of the Chinese-Egyptian cultural cooperation on July 1, an official at the Chinese Cultural Center in Cairo told Xinhua Tuesday.

Cairo Opera House has recently announced that Sunday evening's program will include performances by stars of Cairo Opera Company and China National Opera House.

The event is organized by Cairo Opera House in cooperation with the Chinese Cultural Center in Cairo.

Yao Hong is a Chinese famous soprano and first-grade national actress who won numerous awards both locally and internationally.

Egyptian and Chinese soloists along with Chinese pianist Li Ding and British pianist David Hales will give performances during the music concert, according to Cairo Opera House announcement.

"The concert highlights communication between the oldest ancient civilizations that ever existed in the world via art," Cairo Opera House Chairman Magdy Saber said in a statement Tuesday.

He added that a selection of the most famous worldwide opera music will also be played at the concert, noting that a similar show is set to be held in late August in China.