28 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Pro-Biafra Group Flays Absence of Detained Leader in Court

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu — Members of the Biafra Zionists Federation, BZF, yesterday expressed anger over the non-availability of their leader, Barr. Benjamin Onwuka for trial in court.

It would be recalled that Onwuka was earlier docked alongside 19 other members of the group following their arrest at the Enugu Government House gate on May 30.

They were arraigned before senior magistrate, J.O Umezulike, of Enugu East Magistrate Court, in charge number CME/285C/2018.

The case was adjourned till yesterday for advice from the Department of Public Prosecution, DPP, but the accused persons were not produced in court.

Deputy Leader of the group, Mazi Ambrose Ugwu who spoke to journalists at the court premises said they were disappointed over the development.

"We came here today with the expectation that our leader and the other people being detained with him will be produced in court to be discharged but that was not to be.

"What have they done to warrant their detention? Our demand remains that they should be freed, having committed no offence."

