28 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt Urged to Set Up Desk for Information On Ogoni Clean-Up

By Davies Iheamnachor

In view of the commencement of the clean-up of the polluted Ogoniland, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, has urged the Federal Government to set up a special desk where complaints and information about the project would be submitted.

Programme Manager of CISLAC, Salaudeen Hashim, made the call in Port Harcourt at a Stakeholders Training on Monitoring and Evaluating Environmental, Social, Human Rights Impact Assessment and Sustainability Management it organised with support of Cordaid.

Hashim noted that the effectiveness of the clean-up project in Ogoni would be achieved if the process was duly monitored.

He said: "We observed that as the clean up of Ogoni is about to start, there is nobody to monitor the process. We are using this programme to build capacity of persons that will help evaluate the process and its impact on the communities upon completion."

