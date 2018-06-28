Gambia: Collaborative Leadership and Dialogue Retreat Sindola Lodge, Kanilai June 2018

The 9 registered political parties which constituted the IPC (Inter Party Committee) plus the IEC met at Sindola and with Partners from the UN body to share ideas on how to make the Gambia unite in diversity and move on the Peace path for greater prosperity in a two days retreat.

Collaborative leadership embraces a process in which people with different views and perspectives come together to explore positions, interests and needs, and discuss issues openly and supportively in an attempt to find ways of helping each other solve a larger problem or achieve broader goals.

Objectives

Focus on key leaders in government, the civic society and the public sector to:

Understand basic principles and theory of Collaborative Leadership and dialogue;

Develop negotiation, communication and conflict transformation skills;

Strengthen commitment as leaders to seek application of CLD (Collaborative Leadership and Dialogue) to work towards consensus in solving real world problems;

Build trust and common understanding of CLD and identify next steps for working together.

If you convene THE RIGHT PEOPLE

With RELIABLE INFORMATION in a

CONSTRUCTIVE PROCESS, they will make

WISER DECISIONS for the whole community

"When all three are present, collaboration is

high, when one or more is missing, the level of

collaboration decreases."

A Helpful Attitude Constitutes:

An open mind requires us to be willing to welcome new ideas without cynicism and to see things with fresh eyes;

An open heart requires us to avoid being judgmental and to develop an ability to sense from those around us what is required;

An open will requires us to conquer our fears, to be willing to risk, to let go of the old, and to let come of the future.

Dialogue:

Dialogue is not only about the physical act of talking, it is about minds and relationships unfolding so that people can find real freedom through collaboration.