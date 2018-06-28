Namibia: Murder Confession Revealed in Court

"I cannot sleep at night as everything is coming back at me. I hear the screams of the old lady at night."

This was part of an explanation that the man accused of having robbed and murdered a Keetmanshoop resident in her house in November 2012 gave to a magistrate when he confessed a few days after his arrest.

"I am admitting that I have killed the old lady. That is why I am sitting here," Jan Benedicktus Fredericks (29) told magistrate Frans Anderson in the confession that he made to the magistrate on 12 November 2012.

He also told the magistrate he did not know what had come over him when he decided to attack Keetmanshoop resident Magrietha Aletta ('Alta') Thirion (64) on 6 November 2012, that it was the first time he had done something like that, and that he felt guilty over the things he had done.

Fredericks' confession became part of the evidence in his trial before Windhoek High Court judge Nate Ndauendapo yesterday.

In the confession, Fredericks told magistrate Anderson he went to the house of "the old white lady", where he knocked and asked her where her son was, as he wanted to be paid for washing the son's car.

Fredericks said Thirion went to make a phone call to her son's wife, and told him to wait outside while she did that.

"While I was seated outside on a rock, this thought came into my mind. I do not know from where," Fredericks said, before recounting that he picked up a fencing pole in the yard of Thirion's house, knocked at a door of the house, and hit Thirion with the pole when she came to the door.

"I hit her on the head three times, and the old lady fell," Fredericks stated, adding that she screamed when he struck her.

He further told the magistrate that he took a cellphone and laptop computer from Thirion's house before he jumped over a boundary wall and left the scene. He later sold the cellphone and computer, he said.

Judge Ndauendapo ruled in August last year that the prosecution would be allowed to use the confession as evidence in Fredericks' trial.

The judge also ruled that the state may use evidence about scenes that Fredericks pointed out to a police officer, detective chief inspector Herman Hartzenberg, in January 2013.

Hartzenberg testified yesterday that Fredericks showed him the route he took when he walked from the Tseiblaagte area of Keetmanshoop to Thirion's house in the town's Noordhoek area.

He said Fredericks told him that after he entered the yard of the house, he picked up a wooden fencing pole, and then went into the house through an open kitchen door.

Fredericks told Hartzenberg that he found Thirion in the kitchen. He hit her with the fencing pole on the left side of her head, and she fell to the floor, Fredericks said.

He then took a cellphone that was lying on a table in the kitchen, a laptop and charger that he found in a room in the house, and a sheet, which he used to conceal the computer, and left the house, Fredericks recounted.

He further told Hartzenberg that he sold the cellphone for N$150 the next day, and sold the computer for N$500 the day after that.

Thirion died in a Windhoek hospital a day after the attack on her.

Fredericks is standing trial on charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. He denied guilt on both charges when his trial began in October 2015.

With deputy prosecutor general Dominic Lisulo having closed the state's case yesterday, the trial was postponed to tomorrow.

Defence lawyer Mbanga Siyomunji is representing Fredericks, who is being held in custody.