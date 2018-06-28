Cameroon: Possible Extension of MP's Mandate - Government Solicits Parliament

The bill extending the term of office of Members of the National Assembly by one year was tabled during a plenary sitting of the House on June 26, 2018.

Members of the ninth legislative period of Cameroon's National Assembly elected during the twin legislative and municipal council elections of September 30, 2013, now have their terms of office extended by one more year. Government in bill No. 1032/PJL/AN to extend the term of office of Members of the National Assembly proposed that the terms be extended by 12 months.

Prior to the tabling of the bill in a plenary sitting of the National Assembly chaired by the House Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril on June 26, 2018, the Chairmen's Conference first held and decided on the admissibility of the bill. While announcing the bill, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril said it will be forwarded for scrutiny to the Committee on Constitutional Laws where it will be defended by the Vice Prime Minister,

Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Amadou Ali. The explanatory statement of the bill arguing in favour of the extension of the terms of office of MPs said, "a review of the elections schedule indicates that the terms of office of the President of the Republic, Members of the National Assembly and Municipal Councillors come to an end between 15 October and 3 November 2018." It further states that, "holding the presidential, legislative and municipal elections, considering the date for the convening of the electorate (June-July), will lead to an overlapping of the different polling operations which are strictly governed by Law No. 2012/1 of 19 April 2012 relating to the Electoral Code, as amended and supplemented by Law No. 2012/17 of 21 December 2012."

The purpose of the extension of the terms of office of MPs, government explains is to avoid muddling up the electoral operations which, in technical and operational terms, could affect the fairness of the elections, and to ensure a more serene organisation of the various elections. It is not the first time a bill has been tabled in the National Assembly requesting for the extension of the terms of office of MPs. A similar situation happened with MPs of the eighth legislative period.

The decision is in conformity with Section 15 (4) of Law No. 96/6 of 16 January 1996 to amend the Constitution of 2 June 1972 which provides that, " In case of serious crisis or where circumstances so warrant, the President of the Republic may, after consultation with the President of the Constitutional Council and Bureaux of the National Assembly and the Senate, request the National Assembly to decide, by a law, to extend or abridge its term of office."