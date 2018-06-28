Tunisia: 'Tunisia Always Working to Bring Libyan Stakeholders' Views Closer' - FM

Tunis/Tunisia — "Tunisia is working to advance the political process in Libya, bring the views of the Libyan stakeholders closer and provide the conditions for the achievement of the expected political milestones," said Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting Tuesday with Libyan Parliament Speaker Aqila Salih in the Libyan city of Tobruk, Jhinaoui highlighted the "need for the Libyan parties to be aware of the delicate stage and work to get their country out of the crises they have affected it, especially the economic and security ones."

He reiterated "Tunisia's full readiness to support Libya and make its expertise available to the Libyans in various fields."

Jhinaoui also pointed out, in the same context, that the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives confirmed his commitment to what has been agreed on, especially the dates of referendum on the Constitution and the organisation of presidential and legislative elections.

The Foreign Minister noted that this visit to Tobruk falls within the framework of the diplomatic efforts and the follow-up of the Tunisian Presidential initiative of February 20, 2017.

It is intended to inform the Libyan parties of the purport of the tripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt held on May 21, 2018 in Algiers and the implementation of the United Nations roadmap on December 20, 2017, adopted by the Security Council on October 10 of the same year and providing for the amendment of the political agreement, the organisation of a national reconciliation conference, the adoption of the Constitution and electoral law and the holding of presidential and legislative elections.

The Minister also noted that the visit is also part of the follow-up to the outcome of the Paris meeting of May 29, 2018, which calls for the completion of the constitution before September 16, 2018 and the holding of the presidential elections on December 10 this year.

Jhinaoui had visited the Libyan capital of Tripoli on June 11, 2018 and met with the Chairman of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord of Libya, head of the High Council of State Khaled Al-Mishri and Libyan Foreign Minister Mohammad Al-Tahir Sayala.

The Tunisian FM reported on his upcoming meeting with Marshal Khalifa Hafter, pointing out in this regard that Tunisia "stands at the same distance from different Libyan protagonists".

At the end of his meeting with Khemaien Jhinaoui, Aguila Salah declined to give any press statement.