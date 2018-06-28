Tunisia: Goalkeeper Ben Mustapha Ruled Out of Panama Game for Injury

Tunis/Tunisia — (TAP Special Correspondent Amine Attia) - Tunisia national soccer team's goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha sustained an injury at Tuesday's training and was ruled out of Thursday's World Cup Group G day-3 game against Panama, said Doctor Souheil Chemli.

"Ben Mustapha sustained a knee injury and felt severe pain but the MRI tests conducted in hospital showed he does not suffer ligament injury but a simple strain that requires a rest from one week to ten days", the team doctor added.

The former goalkeeper of Club Africain is the second goalkeeper of Carthage Eagles to be ruled out of the competition after Mouez Hassen who suffered a shoulder injury in the World Cup opener against England (1-2).

The Tunisian football federation was allowed by FIFA to replace Farouk Ben Mustapha by Esperance ST Goalkeeper Moez Ben Cherifia, on the basis of Article 54 of the regulations of the International Football Association.

The national team, who had conceded defeat to Belgium (2-5) at day-2, will try to salvage their honour against Panama, also defeated by Belgium (0-3) and England (1-6).