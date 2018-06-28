Tunisia: Abuses in Police Detention Centres Continue, Says Fathi Jarray

Tunis/Tunisia — Fathi Jarray, Chairman of the National Authority for the Prevention of Torture said, on Tuesday, that ill-treatment in police and National Guard detention centres continue.

However, he said, cases of torture have significantly decreased in prisons. To put an end to torture in prisons, civil society must be vigilant, identify violations and put pressure on the executive to block the path of despotism, he said at an event on World Day of Support to Victims of Torture held Tuesday at the City of Culture in Tunis.

The report of the National Authority for the Prevention of Torture was presented at the event. In a poll conducted by the Authority on Tunisians' perceptions of torture, 40% of respondents equated it with physical aggression, 19% with injustice, 7% with dictatorship and 5% with human rights.

At least 14.4% of those surveyed reported abuse and maltreatment and 3.3% reported torture by public officials. According to the survey, 76.4% of Tunisians believe that acts of torture are committed by agents of the intelligence services (political police), while 20% consider that they are committed by prison officers.

The report also shows that 66% of Tunisians believe that torture has decreased since 2011, while 34% believe that it has increased since 2011.