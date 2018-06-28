28 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Tsvangirai Shoes Too Big for Me - - Chamisa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael Magoronga

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Mr Nelson Chamisa has said the post left by the late MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai is proving too big for him, and he needs support from other quarters to handle it.

He said this while addressing a rally meant to drum up support for his party in Redcliff on Saturday.

"I can't do this alone, it is not an easy thing to fill in Tsvangirai's shoes," said Mr Chamisa. "I need all of you. I need the Alliance partners to support me because the shoes are proving too big," he said.

He criticised Mr Tsvangirai, saying he died when he was old and could not stamp his authority.

"Unlike Tsvangirai who was old in his days, I am a youthful president who doesn't hesitate to beat up ministers who would have erred," he said.

"If you do err, the best would be to apologise to the people, if not, you risk being beaten up and fired."

Mr Chamisa promised not to reverse the land reform programme if his party wins the July 30 elections.

"We are not going to temper around with the land reform by attempting to reverse it," he said.

"Instead, we will make sure that farm owners get their lease agreements and all necessary papers so that they carry out farming activities without hindrances."

Mr Chamisa promised to reopen Ziscosteel in two weeks' time if his party wins.

"This company does not take time to revive," he said. "We will not look east, neither will we look west, we will look everywhere so that this company is revived and people get employed."

Mr Chamisa urged Redcliff party supporters to vote for National Assembly candidate, Mr Lloyd Makopiko, saying he was a youthful candidate who was able to deliver.

Speaking at the same occasion, MDC-T party national organising secretary Mr Moses Chibaya urged the supporters not to vote for independent candidates.

Zimbabwe

Bomb Attack - 'If It Was Mugabe, Many Would Have Been Arrested and Tortured'

Five days after last Saturday's attempt to assassinate President Emmerson Mnangagwa injured 49 people, two of them later… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.