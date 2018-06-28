28 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Tom Moyane Accused of Costing SARS, and South Africa, At Least R142-Billion

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Pauli Van Wyk

The deep destruction Tom Moyane's reign inflicted on SARS, and the country, came into focus on Tuesday when four top former SARS managers explained the circumstances which led to their leaving the institution. Moyane will have to weather a plethora of accusations by former SARS officials under oath - including that SARS' revenue stream was manipulated in an attempt to achieve the revenue target. This is how Day Two of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into SARS unfolded - it was not a pretty affair.

Whereas Pravin Gordhan on Monday laid out the yardstick of an effective SARS to the Nugent Commission of Inquiry, Tuesday was all about how SARS got "broken" - resulting in a R48-billion revenue deficit that partially translated into a percentage point increase in VAT. It was devastating news to the poor, and the start of a deep crisis considering government's extensive expenditure plan.

Five SARS officials testified on Tuesday - one of them is still working for the service while four resigned at various stages during Moyane's tenure. The commission, chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent, focused on why numerous senior managers - highly effective and skilled executives with...

South Africa

No Day Zero for 2019 - City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has announced that the dreaded Day Zero - the day when most of the taps will be turned off - will… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.