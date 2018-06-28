28 June 2018

South Africa: Camps Bay Murder Accused Diego Novella to Appear in Court for Judgment

The Guatemalan man accused of murdering his US girlfriend is expected to learn his fate as Western Cape High Court Judge Vincent Saldanha prepares to hand down judgment on Thursday.

Diego Novella allegedly killed Gabriela Kabrins Alban at an upmarket hotel in Camps Bay on July 29, 2015.

Novella had previously testified that he had defecated on Kabrins Alban's corpse, which he perceived to be a demonic entity at the time.

Novella, who was heavily intoxicated, then proceeded to place a piece of paper on her body that read "cerote", which means "piece of shit" in Spanish.

Throughout the duration of the trial, Novella displayed troubling behaviour and was most recently declared a suicide risk after he had a panic attack.

Novella's counsel, advocate William Booth, told News24 he had told the court he was concerned about his client's emotional and mental well-being after the startling statements and the judge had wanted Novella examined.

He was then examined by a psychiatrist and the district surgeon. Despite the panic attack, he was declared capable of understanding proceedings.

His medication was increased and he was placed on suicide watch.

Source: News24

South Africa

