Ghana: Alhaji Muntaka Hauls Kennedy Agyapong Before Parliament's Privileges Committee

MINORITY Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has appeared before Parliament's Privileges Committee to make a case of contempt against Assin Central member, Kennedy Agyapong.

Alhaji Muntaka, Asawase MP, has hauled the tough-talking Assin Central MP before the 31-member committee for what he said were contemptuous statement the latter had made against the legislature.

Calling the attention of the House to the said contemptuous statement in Parliament in Accra on June 6, 2018, Alhaji Muntaka alleged that Kennedy Agyapong described the legislature as "cheap" which has "useless" Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as its leader.

Briefing journalists in Parliament after spending about an hour before the Joe OseiOwusu chaired committee yesterday, Alhaji Muntaka said he had furnished the committee with his evidence.

According to him as a 'complainant' "I have to substantiate all that I have said. I have done my part and that is all I have to do.

"They asked me questions, I have answered them so it is now left to the committee to determine whether what I have presented and what they have seen themselves amounts to what I said on the floor."

Alhaji Muntaka said looking at what the committee has been furnished with "it is my fervent hope that the committee will come to that determination of establishing a prima facie case and open a public discussion."

The committee, however, would sit again on July 3 where Mr. Agyapong and Alhaji Muntaka are expected to come face-to-face before members.

The decision to probe the alleged contempt case against Mr. Agyapong is in line with Article 122 of the 1992 Constitution, the Standing Orders of Parliament and Code of Conduct for MPs.

"An act or omission which obstructs or impedes Parliament in the performance of its functions or which obstructs or impedes a member or Officer of Parliament in the discharge of his duties, or affronts the dignity of Parliament or which tends either directly or indirectly to produce that result, is contempt of Parliament," Article 122 of the Constitution states.