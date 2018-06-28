Ghana: Gaha League - Police Thrash Reformers

A massively improved Police man last Friday thrashed Reformers of Prisons 5-0 in the week five fixture of the on-going Sapholda Hockey League played at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium.

The men from the Police Service were heavily tipped to beat their opponents to end the first round on top, but the score line was what shocked many on the day.

Alfred Ntiamoah began the rioting as early as the ninth minute, finishing off a nice move from the right flank.

After the goal, the game became a difficult one for both sides as they stretched each other with some good play until Godsway Balagi and Asante Obed hit two quick goals in the 32nd 38th minutes of the game.

Balagi added his personal second goal and his side's fourth goal in the 40th minutes before Johnny Botsio added the fifth goal in 51st minute.

Two goals from Daniel Bempah in the 17th and 38th minutes condemned defending league champions GRA to a rare defeat at the hands of Exchequers of Bank of Ghana. Although Ernest Opoku pulled one back, it was not enough to save them from defeat.

In other games, Legon Knights defeated Ark Men 2-0 with goals coming from Edward Hughton in the 20th minute and Daniel Nketsiah in the 54th minute. Real Ambassadors also defeated Young Financiers 1-0 with a 56th minute strike from Ebenezer Adjei.

The masters division saw Sapholda defeat Multistix 2-1 Sapholda with Emmanuel Oblitey and Alfred Armah grabbing the goals for the victors, while Ebenezer Frimpong pulled one back for Multistix.

Two goals from Tetteh Ishmael and another from Oxford Attipoe was all Golden Sticks needed to beat NDK Financiers 3-1 with Delali Agbesi pulling one back for Financiers.

In the ladies game, Reformers Ladies brought some pride to the Prisons' Services on the day when they defeated Extinguishers 2-1 with goal from Hagar Laryea in the 4th and 23rd minutes, while Margaret Owusuwaa got the consolation for Extinguishers in the 47th minute.

The other game of the day saw Real Ambassadors Ladies and Ark Ladies drawing 1-1 with goals from Doreen Owusu of Ark Ladies and Gifty Addae.

Police Ladies and GRA Ladies will play the final game of the first round today at 8:00 am after which the league would take a month's break.