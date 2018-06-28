28 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Standing for Justice Means Defending Even Those in Our Society Who Seem to Have All the Advantages

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Farid Esack

Only a university could elevate the Higgins Affair into a full-blown moral and political case. That being said, let's look at what was said - and try to determine the motivation for saying it in a fair and just manner.

There is a verse from the Qur'an that I have invoked on countless occasions in my interminable rants for a more just society; I have invoked when addressing Muslim anti-Semitism, Indian and coloured Muslim racism against people of a darker hue, patriarchy against women, the landowners against the landless... the list is endless.

This particular Qur'anic verse adorns the outer wall of the UN headquarters in New York and is arguably my favourite. Let me correct that, "the first and last section of the verse" are my favourite; somewhere in the middle is a phrase that always stuck in my throat and vexed me intensely over the years.

Finally, I have begun to get it. The John Higgins Affair at the University of Cape Town (UCT) is what did it for me.

The verse reads:

O you who believe! Stand out firmly for justice, as witnesses to God, even though it be against yourselves,...

South Africa

No Day Zero for 2019 - City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has announced that the dreaded Day Zero - the day when most of the taps will be turned off - will… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.