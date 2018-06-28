South Africa: Standing for Justice Means Defending Even Those in Our Society Who Seem to Have All the Advantages

analysis

Only a university could elevate the Higgins Affair into a full-blown moral and political case. That being said, let's look at what was said - and try to determine the motivation for saying it in a fair and just manner.

There is a verse from the Qur'an that I have invoked on countless occasions in my interminable rants for a more just society; I have invoked when addressing Muslim anti-Semitism, Indian and coloured Muslim racism against people of a darker hue, patriarchy against women, the landowners against the landless... the list is endless.

This particular Qur'anic verse adorns the outer wall of the UN headquarters in New York and is arguably my favourite. Let me correct that, "the first and last section of the verse" are my favourite; somewhere in the middle is a phrase that always stuck in my throat and vexed me intensely over the years.

Finally, I have begun to get it. The John Higgins Affair at the University of Cape Town (UCT) is what did it for me.

The verse reads:

O you who believe! Stand out firmly for justice, as witnesses to God, even though it be against yourselves,...