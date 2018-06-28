Zimbabwe: Attacks in Ethiopia and Zimbabwe - New Leaders Need to Prove Their Reformist Bona Fides

analysis

What do the attacks in Ethiopia and Zimbabwe mean for investors and others interested in Ethiopia and Zimbabwe and their considerable growth potential? It means hold on tight, but also avoid over-reacting.

For those who engage in Africa, a frequent reminder of the continent's new-found reputation as an investment destination can be found in the not-infrequent emails advertising investor conferences in glamorous seaside venues, one of which arrived in my inbox as I read this past weekend's headlines. These slick offerings are a far cry from the days of The Economist's now notorious May 2000 cover proclaiming Africa "The Hopeless Continent," accompanied by the image of an RPG-toting West African rebel.

At the time, an almost Hobbesian state-of-affairs existed across much of the continent. This was most notable in war-ravaged locales such as Congo, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, but even in more "stable" countries, where newly-democratising governments were struggling to adapt to a post-Cold War order in which massive sums of aid were no longer on offer and structural adjustment programs were de...