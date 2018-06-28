Cameroon: Going Beyond Simple Proposals

A medley of industrial think tank began meeting in Yaounde yesterday, June 26 in the very first National Forum on Industries in a bid to pull the industrial sector out of the doldrums. The experts who end their reflection today at the Conference Center, are expected to identify the possible channels through which the industrial sector can be enhanced.

Organised within the framework of the National Industrialisation Master Plan prescribed by the Head of State after observing that emergence cannot be achieved without a viable industry, the forum has, as a matter of strategy, singled out agro-industry sub sector as the best trigger to attain industrial development in Cameroon.

Agro-industry constitutes one of the pillars identified in the implementation of the Industrialisation Master Plan. As stated by Emmanuel de Tailly, Managing Director of SABC (Sociétés Anonymes des Brasseries du Cameroun ) during the first edition of the International Business and Trade Fair (FIAC), agro-industry is a "blue Ocean" for Cameroon.

According to him, Cameroon has an incredible potential for agro-industry in sectors like cassava, rice, plantain, banana, pineapple, tea, coffee, cocoa, palm oil, etc... and these potentials are only waiting to be developed.

Experts meeting in Yaounde see the agro-industry sub sector from the same angle like de Tailly. At the same time, there seems to be quite a number of hurdles that need to be overcome in order to propel the sub sector to the level of an industrial engine for the country. One of such is the problem of land.

As pointed out by the President of GICAM during the 8th edition of the Cameroon Business Forum that held in Douala, traditional communities and civil societies have remain a big obstacle for businesses vying for the development of agroindustries.

Minds remain fresh on the critic levied against the Sithe Global Sustainable Oils Cameroun (SGSOC) company, the subsidiary of the American firm, Herakles Farms, owner of 20,000 hectares of land dedicated for oil palm production in the South-West region.

In the same vein, communities around Hévéa du Cameroun (Hévécam) in the Lokoundjé and Kribi II areas have not stopped hanging on the neck of the Chinese group Sinochem International accused of grabbing their farm land.

In addition to this, actors in the sector have not stopped complaining of high cost of inputs, complicated financing and tax systems. Participants at the National Forum are certainly aware of these hurdles. That is why, in order to give a lasting solution to them, they must bring out concrete proposals and ensure that they are immediately put into practical implementation.

The agro-industrial sub sector has very high potentials of making Cameroon benefit from the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) whose implementation started 4th August, 2016. It is one of the areas that can save the country considering the unstable oil prices and the advice from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for countries of the Central African sub region seriously suffering from the scars of unfavourable oil prices to diversify their revenue sources.

GICAM in one of its proposal, expressed the wish to see an update on land reforms; that which will facilitate access to land for investors. It is important for the Forum on industries to make a difference by going beyond simple talk as it has been observed in the Cameroon Business Forum whose results after eight editions are yet to be felt on the ground.