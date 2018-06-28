Cameroon: Paving the Way to Real Industrialisation

Experts meeting in a National Forum on Industries in Yaounde are aiming at turning the tide.

There are a myriad of problems hindering the industrialisation of the local economy- issues which experts and policy makers have gathered in Yaounde in a two-day forum to address. Speakers in the two-day forum, the National Forum on Industries which is in its maiden edition were all agreed that solving these problems will require a close and meaningful collaboration between the private and public sectors.

They were also in unison that the country has the required human and natural resources as well as the potential to mobilise financial resources to speed up its industrialisation; yet is lagging behind.

Ekoko Mukete, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce who spoke on behalf of the private sector said the main drivers of industrialisation of Cameroon are the country's agro industries, its energy sector and digitalisation.

He recommended government should be keen to tap from recommendations of the United Nations Economic Commission for Central Africa (UNECA) which lays emphasis on the vital role of the private sector which can only strive with support from government.

He also talked about inclusive policy making. In the same vein, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development pointed to recommendations of UNECA which puts forth the inclusion of urbanisation in development planning.

He stressed that the more people settle in cities, the more the demand would be for goods, services and training which can only be met through industrial scale productions. He emphasised the need for the establishment of a link between industrial development and urbanisation.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural development, Henri Eyebe Ayissi, for his part, harped on the Cameroon Industrialisation Master Plan which was hailed by other speakers as the key to unleash industrial growth.

He said many programmes have been drawn up in accordance with the plan to boost the agro industrial sector through mass production, processing, storage and distribution of crops such as cocoa, palm oil, potatoes, rice, maize, plantains, among others.

The Minister of Mines, Industries and Technological Development, Ernest Ngwaboubou who opened the forum on behalf of the Prime Minister Head of Government, Philemon Yang, enumerated a series of actions in the national Industrialisation Master Plan that are expected to facilitate achievement of government's plan to make the country the bread basket and equipment provider for the Central African sub region and Nigeria by 2035, and the engine of the new industrialised Africa by 2050.