28 June 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Vocational Training for Members of Eritrean Navy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Massawa — The Eritrean Navy organized vocational training for 60 members of the Navy.

The three months practical and theoretical training that was organized in cooperation with the Information and Promotion of the Ministry of Defense included still and video camera, graphics, basic journalism and documentation.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony the head of Information and Promotion of the Eritrean Navy, Cap. Estifanos Gebremicael said that the training was in continuation of the effort being exerted to develop the capacity of members.

The graduates on their part commended on the opportunity they were provided and expressed readiness to develop their skills through practice.

At the event prices were handed over to outstanding trainees.

Col. Melake Teklemariam and other officials of the Eritrean Navy participated at the graduation event.

Eritrea

Amid High Hopes, Eritrea & Ethiopia Move Toward Peace

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has welcomed a high-level Eritrean delegation to the capital, Addis Ababa, the… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.