Eritrea: Vocational Training for Members of Eritrean Navy

Massawa — The Eritrean Navy organized vocational training for 60 members of the Navy.

The three months practical and theoretical training that was organized in cooperation with the Information and Promotion of the Ministry of Defense included still and video camera, graphics, basic journalism and documentation.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony the head of Information and Promotion of the Eritrean Navy, Cap. Estifanos Gebremicael said that the training was in continuation of the effort being exerted to develop the capacity of members.

The graduates on their part commended on the opportunity they were provided and expressed readiness to develop their skills through practice.

At the event prices were handed over to outstanding trainees.

Col. Melake Teklemariam and other officials of the Eritrean Navy participated at the graduation event.