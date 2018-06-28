28 June 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Seminar On Empowering Women

Tagged:

Related Topics

Keren — The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Anseba region organized a seminar on 24 and 25 June in Keren aimed at empowering women.

According to the report presented at the seminar the union has conducted commendable activities in developing economic capacity of women, increasing political awareness, health service provision to women and children as well as developing administrative and skills capacity of women.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Amna Hassan, head of the union branch in the region, called for strengthening participation in the national development programs, recruiting new members, sustainable follow up on the progress of the beneficiaries of the micro-credit and saving program as well as in the effort being exerted to eradicate harmful practices.

Ms. Zaid Mesfun, head of Administration and Finance at the union branch, also called for strong effort to develop the educational and skill capacity of women, empower the economic capacity of women, support women to engage themselves in farming and small scale trade activities.

The participants on their part expressed readiness to strengthen participation in the implementation of the charted out programs of the union.

Eritrea

Amid High Hopes, Eritrea & Ethiopia Move Toward Peace

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has welcomed a high-level Eritrean delegation to the capital, Addis Ababa, the… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.