Eritrea: Seminar On Empowering Women

Keren — The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Anseba region organized a seminar on 24 and 25 June in Keren aimed at empowering women.

According to the report presented at the seminar the union has conducted commendable activities in developing economic capacity of women, increasing political awareness, health service provision to women and children as well as developing administrative and skills capacity of women.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Amna Hassan, head of the union branch in the region, called for strengthening participation in the national development programs, recruiting new members, sustainable follow up on the progress of the beneficiaries of the micro-credit and saving program as well as in the effort being exerted to eradicate harmful practices.

Ms. Zaid Mesfun, head of Administration and Finance at the union branch, also called for strong effort to develop the educational and skill capacity of women, empower the economic capacity of women, support women to engage themselves in farming and small scale trade activities.

The participants on their part expressed readiness to strengthen participation in the implementation of the charted out programs of the union.