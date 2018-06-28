South Africa: Sharks Turn to Boks for Crucial Lions Clash

Sharks coach Robert du Preez has had no hesitation in throwing his Springbok players back into action for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Lions in Durban.

Loosehead prop Tendai Mtawarira, hooker Akker van der Merwe, loosehead prop Thomas du Toit, flank Jean-Luc du Preez, centres Andre Esterhuizen and Lukhnayo Am and right wing S'bu Nkosi are all included in the starting line-up having played some part in the 2-1 Test series win over England.

Chiliboy Ralepelle, who started the third Test in Cape Town last weekend, is on the bench.

Curwin Bosch, Makazole Mapimpi, Dan du Preez and Robert du Preez Jnr all played in the one-off Test in Wales and have also been included in the starting line-up.

It is a crucial clash for the Sharks, who are still in the playoff race but cannot afford any more slip-ups.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15 .

Teams:

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Phillip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo

Lions

TBA

Source: Sport24