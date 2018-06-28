Namibia: Walvis Budget Exceeds N$1 Billion for First Time

THE Walvis Bay municipality tabled a budget of just over N$1,14 billion for the 2018/19 financial year.

The budget, consisting of a capital component of N$656 million and an operational budget of N$491 million, was presented by Walvis Bay management committee chairperson Samson Nghilumbwa on Tuesday.

He explained that the value of the total capital budget would be executed over more than a year, and that the anticipated expenditure during the current financial year was recorded as N$297 million, with the remaining N$359 million to be spent in the 2019/20 financial year.

Unlike in previous years, the bulk of the capital expenditure - about N$122 million - will go towards service delivery projects. Previous years saw the lion's share of this going towards land development projects.

Service delivery projects mainly involve the implementation, upgrading and replacement of water and sewer infrastructure, planning and construction of a new wastewater treatment plant, and the upgrading of the existing pump stations.

The harbour town has seen an increase in challenges related to stressed and damaged sewer systems that have also become a headache for residents, while higher than normal rainfall earlier this year tested the town's stormwater drainage capacity to the limit.

The second-largest portion, about N$108 million, of the capital budget will go towards land development projects which run over more than one financial year. The long-anticipated development of Farm 37 into 2 000 plots for low-income housing will get N$77 million. The remaining N$31 million will go towards servicing other new extensions.

Community and social projects, such as the upgrading of the Tutaleni fire station, installing CCTV in public areas and the upgrading of vendor stalls and sports facilities will get N$41 million. Vehicle replacements and additions will cost N$25 million, while N$39 million has been set aside for other projects.

"Our capital budget has been compiled having in mind our contribution and commitments towards achieving our part in NDP5, which focuses on structural transformation and modernisation," said Nghilumbwa.

As for the operating budget, revenue of N$491 million is expected. This will be N$500 000 less than the expected operational expenditure, meaning a small operational deficit.

According to Nghilumbwa, 78% of the revenue is collected from services, rates and taxes.

"With the fast growth of the town, large extensions in infrastructure are necessary, which have to be recovered from tariffs," he said.

This means water may increase by 11%, while all the other services, rates and taxes may see an increase of 10%.

The adjustments will only be enforced once the budget is gazetted.