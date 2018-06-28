Namibia: Unam Interviews End in a Tie

THE University of Namibia's council is expected to meet tomorrow to discuss the outcomes of the interviews for the vice chancellor position after a tie between candidates Kenneth Matengu and Frednard Gideon.

The two candidates, according to sources, scored 81% and 81,03%, respectively.

Last Friday, Matengu and Gideon were among four candidates who presented their five-year visions and strategic plans for Unam at the university's Windhoek campus.

The two were up against South African Lucius Botes and another Unam academic, Elizabeth Amukugo.

Unam spokesperson Simon Namesho did not confirm the outcomes of the interviews yesterday, but The Namibian was reliably informed of the outcomes.

Namesho, however, confirmed that the meeting of the Unam council would take place, but did not confirm whether the top two candidates would be discussed.

People who requested anonymity further said that the committee dealing with the interviews also tested the two candidates, and Gideon scored higher than Matengu. The council, according to sources, should determine the way forward. The final results for the Unam top job are expected to be announced next week.

"There was a committee set up to select those who must conduct the interview. So, that team made recommendations to the council, which must now go over those recommendations," a source said yesterday. "Among the recommendations made is the scoring, which will depict that this is obviously a tie."