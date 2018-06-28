Ghana: Rugby Sevens Tourney Starts June 30

The Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) has announced June 30 as the date for the start of the 2018 Ghana Rugby Club Championship (GRCC) Sevens tournament.

The tournament which runs through to the end of August will be played in a format similar to the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Series with 12 men's and six women's sevens teams competing in three men's and two women's pools.

Divided into two sections - Accra and Cape Coast, Accra Rugby Club will join Conquerors Sporting Club, Cosmos Buffaloes RFC and Dansoman Hurricanes RFC to make up Pool A with Lions RFC, Accra Rugby Club 2, Conquerors Sporting Club 2 and Lions RFC 2 making up Pool B.

Matches will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturdays starting at 8:00 am with the last match kicking off at 6:00 pm.

The Cape Coast section, which will be based at the Robert Mensah Stadium in Cape Coast, have Dennis Foundation Sporting Club, Griffons RFC, Western Cheetahs RFC and Stallions RFC battling for honours.

The women's sevens team play in the Accra section and will consist of Conquerors Sporting Club, Cosmos Buffalos RFC and Griffons RFC in Pool A, while Dansoman Hurricanes RFC, Lions RFC and Griffons RFC to make up Pool B.

According to the GRFU, the GRCC Sevens tournament will form the basis for selection into both men and women national team and also Ghana rugby's preparation for its participation in the 2018 Rugby Africa Men's Sevens tournament that will be held in Tunisia between October 11 and 13.

The Tunisia tournament will be contested between 12 African rugby nations include Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tunisia, Madagascar, Morocco, Senegal, Botswana, Mauritius and Namibia.

In 2017, the Ghana Eagles participated for the first time in the Rugby Africa Men's Sevens tournament and managed to beat Mauritius in the 9th Place Playoff.

The Rugby Africa Men's Sevens tournament forms the basis of qualification for African nations to qualify for the World Rugby Cup Sevens, the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Series and the Olympics.