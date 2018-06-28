Gambia: SSHFC Staff March to President's Office

Yesterday 26th June 2018 SSHFC staff that have signed a petition against Muhammed Manjang as Managing Director and CEO of the Corporation, marched to the Office of the President for the resolution of their complaint.

Mr. Momodou Camara the staff representative on the Board of Directors SSHFC and Senior Internal Controls Manager (Audit) SSHFC made claims of corruption, economic mismanagement, nepotism and favouritism practised by the current managing Director of SSHFC in the person of Muhammed Manjang.

Speaking for the staff, Mr. Camara said Mr Manjang is not fully executing his duties because he did not play any fair play between the staff.

Speaking to the press on behalf of the staff, Camara stated that, they were received by the Permanent Secretary and other officials who promised to respond to them by Thursday 28th June 2018. He noted that they are highly anticipating hearing from the office of the president which shall determine whether the Managing Director will still go or remain in office.

However, the staff expressed their dissatisfaction with the Managing Director in the words of "He either vacates the office or we leave because we can no longer work with him"

He explained that after gathering every bit of evidence about Mr Manjang, they asked him to call for a staff meeting and justify his actions but that the meeting ended in disorder because he was unable to justify what he did.