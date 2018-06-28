Gambia: Six Detained, Charged for Stealing NAWEC Fuel

Foroyaa has received reports from Bansang that some men were arrested and detained at Bansang Police station on the allege theft of fuel from the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) Power Station in that town.

According to sources, fuel theft is rampant at this station leading to instability in electricity supply for the town. "Light goes on and off in our area which is not normal," the source said. Residents call on the authorities to set a watchful eye in that area and investigate into such issues.

At time of going to press, the Deputy Spokesperson of Police Assistant Superintendent Foday Conta, confirmed the arrest of the allege fuel thieves. He said the number of people arrested on the issue, reached six; that the suspects are four NAWEC staff, one fuel dealer and one taxi driver.

"Investigation was conducted and the suspects were released on bail after 72 hours. They were charged for stealing and they are also waiting for the Magistrate to hear their case. So we're expecting the Magistrate to be there on the 2nd of July, when the suspects will be arraigned before Court," he concluded.

Effort were made to get the names of the suspected persons to no avail, as the Deputy PRO tried to reach the cell phone of the Regional Commissioner of Police without success.