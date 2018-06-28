27 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Parliament Calls for Investigation Into FIFA Goal Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Lawmakers have called for investigation into the FIFA Goal Project. The complex, located in Yundum, has been the subject of controversy beginning last year.

In a nine-page dossier by parliament's select committee chronicling matters with all facets of the country, the body recommends that probing must be initiated into what it calls 'circumstances surrounding the FIFA Goal Project.'

The recommendation comes after the Select Committee, headed by chairman and deputy for Brikama North Alagie S. Darboe, were denied access to the site during its visit of the area in 2017.

There have been previous calls, without success, for investigation to be mounted after Youth and Sports Minister Henry Gomez claimed the amount forked out by FIFA for the project's renovation does not reflect realities on the ground.

Football House had always debunked the allegations, dismmissing them as a smear campaign.

World football governing has a strong stance on third-party meddling into the running of football, maintaining football federations should be autonomous.

Relationship between the Gambia Football Federation, Youth and Sports ministry and the National Sports Council and have been at best tempestuous in recent times.

Gambia

Pa Dibba On Brink of Shock China Move

Star forward Pa Amat Dibba is on the verge of finalising a move to a Chinese club, Foroyaa Sport can report. The… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.