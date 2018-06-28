Gambia: Parliament Calls for Investigation Into FIFA Goal Project

Lawmakers have called for investigation into the FIFA Goal Project. The complex, located in Yundum, has been the subject of controversy beginning last year.

In a nine-page dossier by parliament's select committee chronicling matters with all facets of the country, the body recommends that probing must be initiated into what it calls 'circumstances surrounding the FIFA Goal Project.'

The recommendation comes after the Select Committee, headed by chairman and deputy for Brikama North Alagie S. Darboe, were denied access to the site during its visit of the area in 2017.

There have been previous calls, without success, for investigation to be mounted after Youth and Sports Minister Henry Gomez claimed the amount forked out by FIFA for the project's renovation does not reflect realities on the ground.

Football House had always debunked the allegations, dismmissing them as a smear campaign.

World football governing has a strong stance on third-party meddling into the running of football, maintaining football federations should be autonomous.

Relationship between the Gambia Football Federation, Youth and Sports ministry and the National Sports Council and have been at best tempestuous in recent times.